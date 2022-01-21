Sports Person of the Week - Jalon White

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “I was going into it thinking this is my race to lose,” said McNeese sprinter Jalon White.

McNeese Cowboy Jalon White didn’t. In fact, he set a new indoor track record running a 47.05 in the 400m at the Ted Invitational last weekend— good for the sixth-fastest time in the country.

“Running that 47.05 at the meet breaking the meet record and breaking the school record it really felt like all the work that I’ve done over the offseason felt like it was for something and having a start like that which I’ve never had before it felt really good to get that down and get that time down,” said White.

The sophomore transfer was also a part of the McNeese 4x400M team that ran a record time of 3:13.29. As the anchor leg White ran a 45.40 split.

“When I crossed the line and finished the race I did not know that I ran a 45 so, them putting their trust in me and letting me anchor on that day and me running the 45 showing them that their trust is valid it really felt nice to do and it really felt nice to break that record as a whole and as a team,” White said.

The Cowboys were ready for the event even though they all didn’t have fresh legs.

“To be honest none of us were really fresh on the day,” said McNeese freshman sprinter Samuel Gray. “These guys came off running a 400M, I ran the 200M and being the first experience for me indoors, I think we can do a lot better.”

As the Pokes look ahead, White has more goals that he wants to achieve as the season progresses.

“Hopefully dipping into the 46′s yeah I want to see that 46,” White said. “Keep going down and going down and then going to indoor nationals.

