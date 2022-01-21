Residents oppose Moss Bluff low income housing development; CPPJ passes proposal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new low-income housing development is heading to Moss Bluff. Tonight, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved the rezoning request from the complex, but the move wasn’t without opposition.

Moss Bluff Flats apartments is set to be built on over seven acres of Sallengs Road in Moss Bluff. The development proposal was passed through CPPJ on Thursday night causing an uproar among people who don’t want the complex built.

“This development is going to be bringing in low-income housing that’s subsidized,” Moss Bluff resident Phillip Perere said. “I’m not against low-income housing. I’m against subsidized housing. In some form or fashion whether it’s Section 8 or not, it’s reduced.”

“The biggest problem is with misinformation,” Parkway Village investor Blake Soto said.

While Section 8 won’t be accepted at this location, Soto says it is for hard-working, low-income residents using tax-credit incentives to finance the project. Citing concerns over decreasing property values and traffic, residents say the plan would be better suited for a different city.

“One of the biggest things investors look at is demographic and naturally demographic affecting income levels is going to impact whether they decide to invest,” Perere said.

“From what I’ve seen at these other similar developments in our community, property values have continued to rise,” Soto said. “I think this will be a good thing for the Moss Bluff community and Calcasieu Parish as we seek to provide reasonably priced housing.”

To qualify for the housing, residents must make less than $56,000 dollars a year. Rents will average 850 to 900 dollars a month.

Developers say the next step is approval from the affordable housing tax credit program.

