50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Residents oppose Moss Bluff low income housing development; CPPJ passes proposal

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Wastewater Committee met Wednesday to consider inspection program
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Wastewater Committee met Wednesday to consider inspection program
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new low-income housing development is heading to Moss Bluff. Tonight, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved the rezoning request from the complex, but the move wasn’t without opposition.

Moss Bluff Flats apartments is set to be built on over seven acres of Sallengs Road in Moss Bluff. The development proposal was passed through CPPJ on Thursday night causing an uproar among people who don’t want the complex built.

“This development is going to be bringing in low-income housing that’s subsidized,” Moss Bluff resident Phillip Perere said. “I’m not against low-income housing. I’m against subsidized housing. In some form or fashion whether it’s Section 8 or not, it’s reduced.”

“The biggest problem is with misinformation,” Parkway Village investor Blake Soto said.

While Section 8 won’t be accepted at this location, Soto says it is for hard-working, low-income residents using tax-credit incentives to finance the project. Citing concerns over decreasing property values and traffic, residents say the plan would be better suited for a different city.

“One of the biggest things investors look at is demographic and naturally demographic affecting income levels is going to impact whether they decide to invest,” Perere said.

“From what I’ve seen at these other similar developments in our community, property values have continued to rise,” Soto said. “I think this will be a good thing for the Moss Bluff community and Calcasieu Parish as we seek to provide reasonably priced housing.”

To qualify for the housing, residents must make less than $56,000 dollars a year. Rents will average 850 to 900 dollars a month.

Developers say the next step is approval from the affordable housing tax credit program.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Some of the homeless men provided with three nights at a local motel due to the extremely cold...
Hundreds of people seek free hotel rooms to shelter from the cold
In addition, Evers said to make sure your outdoor hose is detached from the faucet and then to...
Plumber gives tips to prevent pipes from freezing
Preparing pipes for cold weather
VIDEO: Plumber gives tips to prevent pipes from freezing
A mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday with colder weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brief mix possible tonight, even colder the next few evenings