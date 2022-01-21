Josh Matthews returns to McNeese after entering transfer portal in Dec.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the new age of college football, it isn’t all too rare to see a player enter his name into the transfer portal in search of more playing time or increased competition. It is rare however to see a player withdraw his name from the transfer portal and decide to stay.

McNeese became the beneficiary of that situation Friday when receiver Joshua Matthews announced via Twitter his intent to stay in Lake Charles after entering his name into the portal back in December following the departure of Frank Wilson.

Matthews led the Cowboys in receiving each of the past two football seasons including catching 36 passes for 463 yards and three touchdowns this past season. In his McNeese career, he’s totaled 68 catches for 921 yards and seven touchdowns.

Those numbers will likely increase with McNeese’s transition to the air raid offense under first-year coach Gary Goff. Last season at Valdosta State, his offense posted a pair of receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Baton Rouge native will have one year of eligibility left for the Pokes after transferring to McNeese from Louisiana Tech in 2020.

