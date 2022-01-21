50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Baptist Church of DeQuincy offers meals and shelter from the cold

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The First Baptist Church of DeQuincy community says the church will be open to ‘anyone needing a warm meal and place to stay during the cold weather’ beginning Friday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of DeQuincy is located at 201 S Pine St.

Southwest Louisiana is expecting below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday and Saturday. United Way is providing hotel rooms to hundreds of residents over the weekend, but as of Thursday they have no more rooms available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

A new low-income housing development is heading to Moss Bluff.
Residents oppose Moss Bluff low income housing development; CPPJ passes proposal
A new low-income housing development is heading to Moss Bluff.
Residents oppose Moss Bluff low income housing development; CPPJ passes proposal
Some of the homeless men provided with three nights at a local motel due to the extremely cold...
Hundreds of people seek free hotel rooms to shelter from the cold
In addition, Evers said to make sure your outdoor hose is detached from the faucet and then to...
Plumber gives tips to prevent pipes from freezing