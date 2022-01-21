First Baptist Church of DeQuincy offers meals and shelter from the cold

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The First Baptist Church of DeQuincy community says the church will be open to ‘anyone needing a warm meal and place to stay during the cold weather’ beginning Friday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of DeQuincy is located at 201 S Pine St.

Southwest Louisiana is expecting below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday and Saturday. United Way is providing hotel rooms to hundreds of residents over the weekend, but as of Thursday they have no more rooms available.

