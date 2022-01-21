FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No travels issues in SWLA this morning; hard freezes ahead the next 2 nights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures at or near freezing will make for a very cold start as you head out the door this morning. Thankfully there has been no ice develop across Southwest Louisiana, simply due to the lack of any precipitation with the exception of a few light rain showers and perhaps some sleet across coastal Cameron Parish overnight. Even there, ground temperatures and air temperatures aren’t cold enough to support any risk of icing of bridges or overpasses. What’s left of these light patches of precipitation will continue to exit the area this morning, as temperatures only warm into the lower 40s this afternoon with clouds lingering most of the day.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight from 11:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Saturday for all parishes except Cameron. Temperatures will begin to fall to the freezing mark around 9:00 a.m. and will stay below freezing for anywhere between 12 and 15 hours tonight. Temperatures will drop low enough that there will be some issues with frozen water pipes if you don’t take those precautions in addition to the other precautions that we always take with people, pets and plants. Also, make sure you have a working smoke detector in your home and exercise extreme caution with heaters, especially fireplaces and space heaters. Make sure your pets stay indoors through the weekend.

Another hard freeze is likely for Sunday morning with lows between 22 and 27 both Saturday and Sunday mornings for areas north of the Intracoastal Waterway. Sunday morning will be the last of the hard freezes as we gear up for our next weather maker early next week. Rain chances increase by Monday afternoon and evening as a low pressure pressure system moves across the northern Gulf and through Louisiana Monday night. This could bring some locally heavy downpours at times by Monday night, with any leftover showers ending early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be will above freezing so there is no risk of any wintry weather, but rain amounts could be up to around 1 inch before it all comes to an end. After Monday, the rest of next week looks dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

