FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezes for the next few mornings, plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our colder pattern continues to remain in place as highs so far have only reached the upper 30′s to lower 40′s as clouds remain firmly in charge. Some good news though as the clearing line is pushing through the area, which will bring some sunshine as we end our afternoon, but plenty of sunshine will be around for the weekend. We will have to deal with some frigid starts though as Hard Freezes are likely for both Saturday as well as Sunday mornings.

If you have plans to be out and about this evening you’ll want to bundle up as temperatures will quickly fall through the evening as clear skies and light winds settle in. For most of the early evening temperatures will be above the freezing mark, but as we get closer to 9 o’clock or so we can expect much of the area to be below the freezing mark and that will be for a prolonged period of time as well. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 this evening through 9 Saturday morning with temperatures expected to be well below freezing with lows dropping back into the lower to middle 20′s. Tonight will be one where you need to not only protect plants and pets, but also any exposed pipes with temperatures remaining below freezing for some 12 to as much as 15 hours. If you have had issues in the past with pipes with these temperatures, you may also want to drip your faucets through the night to help keep them from freezing. We will warm a little though for Saturday as highs climb into the upper 40′s to near 50.

Looking at the weekend ahead we can expect to do the freeze all over again as lows drop back into the middle to upper 20′s. So make sure to remember the 4 P’s as we move over the next few mornings, which is: People, Plants, Pets and Pipes. Highs on Sunday will be just a little warmer as highs manage to reach the middle 50′s thanks to plenty of sunshine. There is some hope of warmer nights on the way as lows are back into the middle 30′s on Monday morning and even milder for Monday morning with middle 40′s back into the forecast for Tuesday as clouds and rain build back into the area. A cold front is in the forecast for Monday with our next system and that looks to bring rain chances back.

Rain looks to clear as we head into Tuesday morning with temperatures for the afternoon back into the middle to upper 50′s. Cooler weather does look to return as we head through the middle of next week as highs stay steady in the lower to middle 50′s, but overnight could lead to more frost potential with many areas in the lower to middle 30′s. For now find a way to stay warm as temperatures take a plunge overnight and stay on the chilly side for the next few days.

