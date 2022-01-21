CPSO searching for suspect in Moss Bluff hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that occurred on Friday, Jan. 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss bluff.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned a truck pulled into a parking spot and attempted to back up, striking a parked vehicle, said Kayla Vincent of CPSO. The driver entered the store for a brief time and then left the scene.

The truck is described as a maroon and tan GMC Sierra pick-up truck, Vincent said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck or suspect seen in the photographs to contact the lead investigator, Sgt. Casey Steech, at 491-3846 and reference case number 22-2636.

