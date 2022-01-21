50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CPSO searching for suspect in Moss Bluff hit-and-run

Hit-and-run suspect and truck
Hit-and-run suspect and truck(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that occurred on Friday, Jan. 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss bluff.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned a truck pulled into a parking spot and attempted to back up, striking a parked vehicle, said Kayla Vincent of CPSO.  The driver entered the store for a brief time and then left the scene. 

The truck is described as a maroon and tan GMC Sierra pick-up truck, Vincent said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck or suspect seen in the photographs to contact the lead investigator, Sgt. Casey Steech, at 491-3846 and reference case number 22-2636.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Richard J. Cole Sr.
Sulphur man accused of stealing over $300k from local nonprofit
Boil advisory lifted in Longville area
COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 21, 2022
KPLC Sunrise Interviews - McNeese Scholarships
KPLC Sunrise Interviews - McNeese Scholarships