COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 21, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

In a statement on the COVID-19 dashboard, the LDH said, “In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.” The state added on Twitter that, “Parish and regional level COVID case data are not impacted at this time.”

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 68% of cases from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 11,317 new cases.

· 42 new deaths.

· 1,375 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 2,304 patients hospitalized (63 fewer than previous update).

· 72% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.85 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 617 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 135 patients hospitalized (11 fewer than previous update).

· 38.32 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 364 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40.49 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 59 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.3 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 88 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.66 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 25 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.8 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 81 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.73 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 67 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 33.28 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 206 active cases among inmates.

· 20 active cases among staff members.

