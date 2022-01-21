Calcasieu to host homebuyer education classes beginning in Feb.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, is announcing its free homebuyer education classes schedule for 2022.

The parish has provided the following schedule for 2022 classes:

Monday, Feb. 7: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Tuesday, Feb. 8: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Saturday, April 9: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Monday, June 20: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Tuesday, June 21: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Saturday, Aug. 20: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Monday, Oct. 10: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Tuesday, Oct. 11: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Saturday, Nov. 19: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles, and participants can opt to attend two, four-hour, back-to-back classes or attend one eight-hour session, according to parish officials.

Residents who are interested in buying a home, are in the process of buying a home, and even those who already own homes, are encouraged to sign up for classes, officials said.

Officials said the definition of “first-time homebuyer” is anyone who has not owned a home in the past three years, even if the person owned a home previously.

“Taking a homebuyer education class gives potential homebuyers a chance to get unbiased information about what you can expect from the homebuying process,” Calcasieu Parish Housing Counseling Agency Case Manager Yolanda Smith said. “In addition, these courses are often a prerequisite to be able to participate in first-time homebuyer programs and down-payment assistance programs.”

Classes are free to all participants, according to officials.

Those wanting to register can visit //calcasieuparish.gov/housingcounseling, click on the “homebuyer group counseling” tab and fill out the application, according to officials.

Officials said applications are also available at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department office, 2001 Moeling St., Lake Charles, and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Participants will also receive a certificate when they successfully complete classes, according to officials.

For more information, officials asks that you call the Calcasieu Parish Housing Counseling Agency at 337-721-4030, ext. 5120 or email Alyssa Hebert at ahebert@calcasieuparish.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.