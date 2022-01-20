United Way of SWLA holding virtual “Understanding Human Trafficking” event

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the United Way Worldwide’s Center to Combat Human Trafficking will be co-hosting a free virtual event called “Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections and Complexities.”

The session will take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but registration is required.

The virtual event will feature a team of survivor leaders from the anti-trafficking movement. During the event, an overview of the issues surrounding human trafficking will be discussed along with strategies to collectively combat the issue.

To register for the live learning session, you can visit United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s social media page HERE or their website HERE.

