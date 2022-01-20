SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2022.

Joshua Tyler Webb, 31, Hackberry: Possession of a firearm by a felon; driving on the right side of the road.

David Lee Braxton, 38, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; contraband in a penal institution.

Jaylond Demond Geary Jackson, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Edwin Jerome Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (2 charges); harassment.

Brittany Michaela Sanders, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Larry Lane Duplechin, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Felicia Ann Kinney, 55, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Shawna Nicole Roussell, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Charles Marcus Bellard, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to yield; no seat belt.

Cody David Herford, 26, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Joseph Claude Batiste, 56, Vinton: Resisting an officer; contempt of court (6 charges); stalking; property damage under $50,000 (2 charges).

Carissa Dawn Fontenot, 31, Longville: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Daryn Alice Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Brent Wayne Delino, 34, Orange, TX: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Holly Brooke Gerbine, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); sale, possession, or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription (2 charges).

Quindell Anfernee Edwards, 24, Lake Charles: Mischief; theft under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; driver must be licensed.

Bryant Antwon Hansbrough, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Chelsenea Demetria Brooks, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); abuse of a dating partner.

Shani Gabriel Fontenot, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

