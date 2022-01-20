50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2022.

James Joseph Britt, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; introducing contraband into a penal institution; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Derrick Wayne Brown, 36, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit; no driver’s license; 2 counts Schedule 1 possession with intent; Schedule II possession; alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia; Schedule IV possession.

Cullen Drake Doucet, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Moses Carter, 50, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court; Schedule IV possession with intent; Schedule II possession.

Krisshatta Nicole Esclovon, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Tyler Javon Glaude, 27, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court.

Lakien Dawn Perry, 20, Sulphur: Federal detainer, first-degree rape, sexual battery.

James Randall Crooks, 62, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Chloe Michelle Pitre, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Loren Michael Williams, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Kevin Scott Field, 31, Vinton: Misdemeanor sexual battery; domestic abuse battery by strangulation; telephone harassment; domestic abuse battery child endangerment; sexual battery; stalking.

Daniel Wade Bellard, 35, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia; no reflectors on bicycle.

Adrian Yausel Hernandez-Palaez, 28, Houston: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; 2 counts bank fraud.

