Saints roster breakdown: Tight end

Injuries plagued Adam Trautman's 2021 season.
Injuries plagued Adam Trautman's 2021 season.(Michael Nance)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints went with a youth movement at tight end this season, and it didn’t really pan out.

They cut Jared Cook and Josh Hill, and in their place they rolled with second year pros, Adam Trautman and converted wide receiver Juwan Johnson.

Both were a step down from what they had.

Trautman really struggled at the beginning of the season with drops and penalties. Right when it felt like Trautman was finding his way, he suffered an injury against the Eagles, missing four games.

Trautman finished the year with 27 receptions and two touchdowns.

In Johnson’s case, he started spectacular with two touchdowns against green bay in week 1. But his production was sporadic the rest of the season. He only managed 13 receptions in 2021.

Veteran Nick Vannett signed with the Saints as a free agent, but missed most of the season. He only played in seven games and finished with nine catches.

In fairness, the tight ends contributed to the ground game this season. Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf, and Taysom Hill contributed at the position as well.

But as a whole, this group didn’t perform well in 2021, and could certainly use an infusion of talent for 2022.

