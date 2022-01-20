No. 13 LSU second half comeback falls short against Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (15-3, 3-3 SEC) furious comeback in the second half fell short to Alabama (12-6, 3-3 SEC) 70-67 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The Tigers are winless against the Crimson Tide in the last five games with their last win coming in Jan. 2020.

The Tigers trailed 57-44 in the second half, their biggest deficit of the game, but three straight threes from Eric Gaines, started a 9-0 run to make it 57-53 and a three from Brandon Murray would cut the lead to 58-56.

Tari Eason would tie the game on a pair of free throws to make it 58-58 capping a 14-1 run. Eason would finish with a career high 26 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 2-for-2 from deep, he also grabbed nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

LSU trailing 68-64 with 16 seconds left to play and the Tide with a chance to close out the game were unable to as they missed four straight free throws and Murray would cut the lead to 68-67 on a three with less than six seconds left in the game.

Keon Ellis would make two free throws to extend the Tide lead to 70-67 and Gaines potential game tying three hit the rim.

The Tigers lost another player due to injury in Darius Days in the first half as it appeared he rolled his ankle.

Alabama was able to force 21 turnovers and outrebounded the Tigers 42-35 and once again their was a big difference in fouls called as the Tigers were called for 23 to just 10 from the Tide.

The Tide were ice cold in the second half from three as they were 0-for-16 from deep and missed all nine of their free throws.

