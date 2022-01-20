50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU DE Ali Gaye returning final season

Ali Gaye (11) of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Arkansas...
Ali Gaye (11) of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.(Chris Parent / LSU Athletics | Chris Parent)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are getting a big boost to their defensive line as Ali Gaye is returning for one more season in Baton Rouge. Gaye announced his return in a video posted on Instagram.

Gaye, suffered a season ending injury in 2021 after having a breakout season in 2020. In 2020 Gaye, a JUCO transfer from Garden City Community College started all 10 games in his first season and finished with 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and six pass break ups. The former JUCO standout had an interception, a fumble recovery and forced fumble and was selected a Second Team-All SEC Performer.

In 2021 before his injury, the 6-foot-6 end had 19 tackles, 13 solo, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and a pass break up in four games played.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent