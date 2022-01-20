Leesville church fire remains under investigation

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A fire that destroyed a Leesville church on New Year’s day remains under investigation by the State Fire marshal.

From the outside, Christian Living Fellowship looks to be in pristine condition, but the inside of the building was left unsalvageable by a fire that engulfed the building early that morning.

“The word I got was, the shed was on fire. But when I pulled up, I realized there were five different departments of fire trucks,” says Pastor Bobby Ganaway.

What once made up the place of worship is left as charred belongings, debris, and soot.

“I still thought, well, we’ll have to clean up and repair a few things and more forward,” said Pastor Ganaway. “The more I looked at it, the more I looked at it the more we had our insurance adjusters and specialists and consultants come out here, they were saying something totally different.”

Pastor Ganaway says he received a phone call hours prior to the fire about fireworks coming from the church property. He explained that the church no longer engages in popping fireworks due to the community’s heavy veteran presence.

Deputies determined the fire began on the exterior of the church where several garbage cans are kept. Remnants of fireworks were also found at the scene.

“All of a sudden, it just took off like a whirlwind,” Pastor Ganaway told us. “It got into the foam, and once it got into the foam, the heat from that was like lava. It just traveled from one end to the other and destroyed everything in sight.”

For now, the church is congregating at the Leesville fairgrounds. It’s an outpouring of love and support from the community and other churches that Pastor Ganaway says they are blessed to have and helping them make the best of the situation.

“I’d be lying if I told you that it wasn’t overwhelming because it is. It is very overwhelming, but the best thing that I have is the peace that God promises.”

Christian Living Fellowship hopes to start rebuilding as soon as possible.

