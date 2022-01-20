50/50 Thursdays
Friday’s LSU gymnastics meet postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Arkansas program

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The gymnastics meet between Arkansas and LSU scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 in the Maravich Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Arkansas gymnastics program, LSU Athletics announced Thursday, Jan. 20.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

