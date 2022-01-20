50/50 Thursdays
Food for Seniors distribution canceled for January

(WVLT)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Food For Seniors food box distribution scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 has been canceled due to the threat of freezing precipitation, said Tom Hoefer of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The next food box distribution will be Friday, Feb. 18.

The food boxes are available monthly to residents 60 years and older who meet federal income guidelines, Hoefer said. The program is provided by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Catholic Charities.

Residents interested in participating in Food for Seniors can call 800-522-3333 to register or call 337-721-4030, ext. 5111 for information.

