FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brief mix possible tonight, even colder the next few evenings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are much colder this afternoon as highs have struggled to reach the lower 40′s and the wind chills have made it feel even colder with feels like temperatures in the upper 20′s to low 30′s. A brief wintry mix will be possible this evening, but let us stress this will not be a high impact event as moisture is very limited and temperatures will be a little too warm to support any major accumulations. Freezes look like the next few mornings so you’ll need to take care of the plants and pets as low drop well below the freezing mark.

Our cold front has definitely passed as temperatures have plunged this afternoon with many areas currently in the lower 40′s, but expect those to fall through the rest of the evening back into the middle 30′s. Moisture will try and overrun the dry air in place and could produce some light rain mainly along and south of I-10 and as we move through the late evening hours a little of this could briefly mix with sleet. If temperatures are at or just below freezing we could get some light freezing rain, but at this time no accumulation is expected. Lows Friday morning will be back into the upper 20′s for areas north to lower 30′s farther south, so make sure to protect the plants and pets this evening. Good news is that pipes won’t be a concern tonight with a milder temperature forecast, but with the wind it may feel more like the teens and lower 20′s. Some sunshine will make a return for Friday and that will help to make it feel a little warmer even though temperatures are only warming into the lower 40′s.

Looking into the weekend, high pressure will build in nicely and keep things nice and dry with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A harder freeze will be likely heading into Saturday morning with lows back into the lower and middle 20′s. This will be a concern for pipes, so it will be best to cover those especially if they are outside or exposed. We’ll dive more into that as we get into tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll slowly begin to unthaw for Saturday and Sunday afternoon as highs rebound into the lower 50′s on Saturday and middle 50′s for Sunday. Models are keeping us dry though, which is a good thing but that will all begin to change heading into Monday as our next front will approach the region. Showers and storms look to return for Monday afternoon and evening with the passage of the front and then we turn cooler for the second half of the week.

Taking a quick glance at the middle to ending part of next week the forecast looks to stay pretty steady with highs in the middle to upper 50′s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Rain chances look to be on the lower end with no real cold front on the agenda after Monday so any outdoor plans look to be just fine it will just be on the cooler side as highs and lows stay below average. We’ll keep an eye on the radar through the evening and if things look to change we will certainly let you know. Bundle up and stay warm over the next few days.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

