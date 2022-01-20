FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery and colder through the day; brief wintry mix possible tonight but no accumulation for SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain continues to quickly move out of Southwest Louisiana after a stormy night thanks to a cold front that is moving through the area early this morning and already starting to drop temperatures even before sunrise. The warmest part of the day will be during the earliest morning hours, so prepare for a much colder feel by the time you are on your way to work and school and an even colder feel by lunch and throughout the afternoon. Bundle up as wind chills head into the upper 20s most of the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 by midday.

The good news is that we won’t have to worry about rain lingering through the day, but we may see some additional showers try to return tonight, albeit a very light rain. If temperatures can cool down enough, there could be a brief changeover to some sleet and/or freezing drizzle. The precipitation amounts will be so light though that accumulation of any ice on bridges or overpasses seems unlikely across Southwest Louisiana, therefore I don’t expect any travel problems for our area tonight. It will still be important to check road conditions before traveling overnight, but impacts should be very limited if any at all.

By sunrise on Friday morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s to near 30, so it will be freezing and wind chill values dip into the upper teens. Friday will be cloudy early with some sunshine returning later in the afternoon, but highs only reach the lower 40s with afternoon wind chill values in the 30s.

The bigger weather story for our area will be the hard freezes expected both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Lows by Saturday morning will fall to between 23 and 26, so make sure to remember your neighbors who may not have access to heat in addition to bringing in your pets. You’ll also want to wrap any exposed water pipes, especially on the north facing side of your house. If your house is elevated with uninsulated pipes, you will want to let those drip Friday and Saturday nights.

Next week continues with a relatively cooler weather pattern with highs in the 50s Sunday and Monday. Another storm system will move through during the day on Monday with rain and a few thunderstorms likely. Only a slight drop in temperatures returns behind this system next week with highs remaining in the 50s and lows again near freezing next Wednesday night. No winter precipitation is in the forecast next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

