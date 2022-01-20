Despite mixed results, McNeese basketball focused on fixing defensive play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls were on opposite sides of the win column Saturday vs. Houston Baptist, both teams struggled on the defensive end.

The Cowboys were able to win in dramatic fashion, 78-75, although they allowed the Huskies to hit 57% from the field and get to the free throw line 24 times. Those statistics aided HBU in its 12-5 run that tied the game with nine seconds to play.

“Our defense has to get better. We were abysmal. We gave up way too high of a percentage, we didn’t turn them over enough, we only won the glass by two, and we lost the paint. We have to get better in a lot of areas,” admitted McNeese coach John Aiken. “I’ve been saying it for a long time, in regards to people worrying about our offense, as our year goes on, offensively we are going to get better and better as we lock into our roles of who we are and what we’re doing. We have to get better defensively. We have to guard the ball better.”

Despite Aiken’s dissatisfaction with the defense, the Cowboys (7-11, 1-0) have won two straight games and four out of their last six.

Last time out vs. HBU, the offense shined shooting 54% From the floor, scoring 78 points (their most vs a Div. I team this season) and posting a third straight game of 75% or better from the free throw line. In addition, McNeese leads the conference in rebounds per game (40.9, 17th in NCAA), total rebounds (737, 5th in NCAA), offensive rebounds per game (14.4, 5th in NCAA), rebound margin (6.4, 38th NCAA), steals per game (9.6, 15th in NCAA), and total steals (173, 7th in NCAA).

Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (14-4, 1-0) will be a big ask as McNeese is looking to snap an 11-game losing streak to the Islanders.

The other game of that doubleheader will see the Cowgirls (5-8, 0-1) take on perhaps the hottest team in the Southland in the Islanders (9-6, 1-0). TAMU-CC owns the best record in the league and is undefeated at home (8-0).

McNeese is coming off one of its worst defensive games of the season vs. HBU. The Cowgirls lost 82-74 with the 82 points allowed being the most in conference play since the 2018-19 season. In the game, Mcneese forced a season-low 10 turnovers while allowing the Huskies to shoot 45% from the field.

Cowgirl coach Lynn Kennedy was critical of McNeese’s defense, but he also heaped praise on the Cowgirl offense. The Pokes lead the league in scoring (71.6), three-point percentage (31.2%) and offensive rebounds (16.2).

“I still don’t think Houston Baptist could guard us. I think we could run whatever we wanted to on Saturday. I think it was more our defensive effort in order to win that game,” said Kennedy. “We haven’t had to change too much of our style or preparation going into games, but I think for us defensively, we have to get better and that’s one thing we took away from that game on Saturday.”

Like the men, the Cowgirls have struggled recently against the Islanders with the last McNeese win over TAMU-CC coming in 2018. The last McNeese win in Corpus Christi however was a 76-51 victory on Jan. 8, 2011.

