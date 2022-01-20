Classes for new Calcasieu election poll workers to be held in February

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two poll worker (commissioners of election) classes are scheduled to take place in Calcasieu Parish in February, according to Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court officials.

The classes are scheduled for the following, according to officials:

Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the West Calcasieu Event Center (401 Arena Rd., Sulphur).

Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse (1000 Ryan St., Lake Charles).

Officials said you will be trained on Election Day policies and procedures and will take an open book test.

The class will last approximately three hours, all supplies will be provided for you and there is no cost for the class, according to officials.

Officials said the class is open to any Calcasieu Parish registered voter who meets the following criteria:

· Must be a registered voter in Calcasieu Parish.

· No person who has been convicted of an election offense.

· A person who is at least seventeen years of age, under the age of eighteen, and is not a qualified voter but is otherwise qualified to serve as a commissioner in any precinct of the ward where he may register to vote pursuant to R.S. 18:101(A), provided that the person is enrolled in the twelfth grade of any Louisiana public high school or state-approved nonpublic high school, is participating at the twelfth grade level in a home study program approved by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

· A qualified voter who is not marked for assistance in voting in the precinct register and who does not require the use of the audio ballot in voting.

· Have a passing grade on the open book test.

· If selected to work, you will earn $200 per Election Day worked.

Those needing more information can call 337-437-3550.

Officials said surrounding parish voters can contact their parish clerk of court for more information on upcoming classes.

