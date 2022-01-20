50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business

The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A puppy was tossed from a car and abandoned in front of a business in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The HR manager of Halco Production Machining says they had just had a management lunch meeting when they pulled back into the shop and noticed the puppy under a car, scared and cold. The manager says after an hour of showing him they wouldn’t hurt him, he warmed up to them and allowed them to bring him inside and feed him. One of the employees decided to give him a home and has named him Buster.

Surveillance video caught the moment when the puppy was tossed from the front passenger seat of a car and the driver took off. Employees at the business believe the car was a black Chevy Malibu. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 19 near the intersection of N Hearne Avenue and N Thomas Drive.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

The police jury said the emergency number to report broken water line leaks for waterworks...
Calcasieu Waterworks districts offering tips to avoid water service distruption
A mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday with colder weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brief mix possible tonight, even colder the next few evenings
Cameron, Jeff Davis schools closed Friday
Food for Seniors distribution canceled for January