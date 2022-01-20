Cameron Parish schools closed Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All Cameron Parish schools and facilities will be closed Friday, school board officials said.

“Due to staff shortages as well as the possibility of impending weather tomorrow morning, all Cameron Parish School Board Facilities will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022,” Charley Lemons, Cameron Parish School Board president, said in a statement. “We will resume normal operation at all facilities on Monday, January 24, 2022.”

