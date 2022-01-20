Calcasieu Waterworks districts offering tips to avoid water service distruption

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says waterworks districts 2, 5 and 12 are providing tips to help avoid the interruption of water services due to the possibility of low water pressure.

The police jury said the following measures should be taken if temperatures drop below 32 degrees:

Wrap any exposed pipes and faucets.

Disconnect any water hoses.

Drip or run a small stream of water from the cold-water supply of inside faucets.

If a pipe breaks, the police jury asks that you turn off the water supply at the meter and report the location to the water department.

A boil advisory may be issued if the water supply levels are too low, the police jury said.

Commercial customers are asked to ensure that backflow preventers are wrapped and well-protected (Backflow devices are the raised plumbing fixtures located on the customer’s side of the meter), according to the police jury.

The police jury also asks that you report any leaks from broken devices immediately.

The police jury said the emergency number to report broken water line leaks for waterworks districts 2, 5 or 12 is 337-721-3754.

