Calcasieu third highest in state in highway fatalities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish had the third-highest number of traffic fatalities on state highways last year, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Calcasieu had 49 fatalities, following only East Baton Rouge Parish, which had 88, and Orleans Parish, which had 54.

With 997 deaths on public highways in 2021, Louisiana set a new record, surpassing the 993 deaths in 2007. There were 828 fatalities on Louisiana highways in 2020.

Parishes with highest number of fatalities

East Baton Rouge Parish - 88

Orleans Parish - 54

Calcasieu - 49

Caddo Parish - 40

Jefferson Parish - 38

Local parishes

Allen - 5

Beauregard - 3

Cameron - 2

Jeff Davis - 7

Vernon - 7

