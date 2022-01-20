Bringing awareness through the art of dance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Hard topics don’t make for easy conversations, but a local high school team is bringing awareness to one of those topics through the art of dance.

Barbe Bluebelles will be competing next month with their dance that focuses on awareness of teen suicide, but has many other messages that go along with it.

After not being able to compete last year due to the pandemic and hurricanes, the Bluebelles have been anxiously waiting to hit the stage this year.

The important message that their dance encompasses- makes this performance even more special.

“They don’t know our story, so we’re gonna have to tell it through our dancing,” said Brianna Newman, a senior Bluebelle.

Dance- a way to express yourself through whatever you may be feeling or going through.

“We’ve gone through so many devastating events, but we’ve come together as a community, and built it better than it was before,” said Bluebelle Coach Deidra Fitzgerald.

This special performance also resonates a little bit differently for each dancer.

“It felt just like another dance, and then a month into it, my brother passed away, and I remember the first time I came back to practice I really felt the emotion of the song for the first time, I felt like I really related to it on a different level,” said Isabella Lundy, a junior Bluebelle.

Now for her, the lyrics of the song they are dancing to really hit home.

“Big parts of the song that really hit me is when it was talking about being broken and alone, because being along was something that I really felt.”

The Bluebelles are taking leaps and bounds in order to raise awareness. They are dancing to the song “You Will Be Found,” from the movie, “Dear Evan Hansen,” which focuses on awareness of teen suicide.

“It talks about being broken and alone, it has a big despair feel in the beginning, but through the song, it has hope,” said Fitzgerald.

But even though that is the meaning behind the song, it means many different things for each dancer on the team. For Lundy, she says that having the safe space to express herself made is more bearable to progress through her grief.

“I know that I have so many people in my life that are with me and that I’m not alone,” said Lundy.

After all of the hours they’ve put into this dance, they can’t wait to show the crowd what they’ve created.

“It’s a whole bunch of time we’ve been putting into this dance because we really feel like we can do something with it.”

The team has two more weeks of practices before they leave for Orlando to compete.

The national suicide prevention lifeline provides free and confidential support 24/7 Their number is: 800-273-8255.. To visit their website for more information, CLICK HERE.

