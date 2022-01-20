50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Applications for “Lake Charles Partnership Grant” are open

Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA
Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA(Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Applications for the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA’s “Lake Charles Partnership Grant” for the 2022 - 2023 fiscal year are now open.

The competitive grant program is funded by the City of Lake Charles and expands the accessibility of the arts by providing arts organizations and community groups with the opportunity to develop arts programming within the city.

Specific disciplines supported by the program include dance, design arts, folklife, literature, media, music, theatre, and visual arts and crafts.

Applicants may apply for up to $3,000 for project assistance for events occurring between April 2022 and March 2023. Eligible applicants may also apply for up to $3,000 for organizational support which provides funding for operating expenses of arts organizations, such as salaries and supplies.

To qualify, organizations must be located in and hold their event within Lake Charles city limits.

Applications must be emailed to Community Development Coordinator Jordan Gribble at jordang@artscouncilswla.org and are due by February 11, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Two informational Grant Workshops will be held via Zoom on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., and Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with more information to be announced. To find out more information and see the full list of guidelines, visit the Arts & Humanities Council website at https://artscouncilswla.org/grant-opportunities/city-of/.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the...
Cold weather safety precautions
Gov. Edwards set to update state on response to COVID-19 and speak about potential for winter weather
Traffic fatalities by parish in Louisiana in 2021.
Calcasieu third highest in state in highway fatalities
Woman killed on I-10 near Crowder Blvd.
Woman killed in interstate shooting identified