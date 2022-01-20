Applications for “Lake Charles Partnership Grant” are open

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Applications for the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA’s “Lake Charles Partnership Grant” for the 2022 - 2023 fiscal year are now open.

The competitive grant program is funded by the City of Lake Charles and expands the accessibility of the arts by providing arts organizations and community groups with the opportunity to develop arts programming within the city.

Specific disciplines supported by the program include dance, design arts, folklife, literature, media, music, theatre, and visual arts and crafts.

Applicants may apply for up to $3,000 for project assistance for events occurring between April 2022 and March 2023. Eligible applicants may also apply for up to $3,000 for organizational support which provides funding for operating expenses of arts organizations, such as salaries and supplies.

To qualify, organizations must be located in and hold their event within Lake Charles city limits.

Applications must be emailed to Community Development Coordinator Jordan Gribble at jordang@artscouncilswla.org and are due by February 11, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Two informational Grant Workshops will be held via Zoom on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., and Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with more information to be announced. To find out more information and see the full list of guidelines, visit the Arts & Humanities Council website at https://artscouncilswla.org/grant-opportunities/city-of/.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.