50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was no bigger hole on the Saints 2021 roster than the one at wide receiver.

It all started in the offseason when a late surgery landed Michael Thomas on PUP list to start the season. Still, many thought he’d be back, but in November Thomas announced he wouldn’t heal up in time, and he missed the entire season.

His presence was sorely missed.

Without a true No. 1, the team struggled at the position. Marquez Callaway led all receivers with 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

The Saints needed Deonte Harris to be more than just a returner this season, and he responded with 36 catches and three touchdowns, despite missing four games.

Many hoped Tre’Quan Smith would have a major impact in his contract year. But it didn’t really come to fruition. He missed six games due to injury, finishing the year with 32 receptions.

Other contributors were Ty Montgomery, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Kenny Stills.

As a whole, this was one of the least productive receiving in the entire NFL. This group must add more talent in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Saints offseason breakdown: Running backs
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass over Arizona Cardinals...
OBJ helps lead Rams in rout over Cardinals in wildcard round
Two former LSU Tigers, Justin Jefferson (18) and Ja'Marr Chase (1) earn All-Pro honors. Saints...
2 former Tigers and 2 Saints earn AP 2021 NFL All-Pro honors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands in the pocket during the second half of an...
NFLSU: Former Tigers on all but 1 playoff team