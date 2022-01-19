Ragley man accused of pointing rifle at neighbors

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Ragley man is accused of pointing a gun at his neighbors, Jeff Davis authorities said.

James Randall Crooks, 62, allegedly pointed a rifle at a neighbor on Topsy Bell Road who had recently purchased property in the area, as well as the neighbor’s children, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area on Jan. 16, in reference to Crooks shooting a rifle on his neighbor’s property, Ivey said.

Crooks was picked up around 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, on a warrant for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of criminal trespassing.

