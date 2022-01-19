50/50 Thursdays
Port director invited to testify at house committee on state of America’s seaports

(Port of Lake Charles)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins said he has invited Port of Lake Charles Executive Director Richert Self to testify today before a Homeland Security subcommittee on border security, facilitation, and operations hearing.

The hearing, “Assessing the State of America’s Seaports,” will take place virtually at 1 p.m. today. A livestream will be available at homeland.house.gov and on YouTube.

