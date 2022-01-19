50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pipeline drill to be held in Vinton Friday morning

The fire department said there is no real emergency and no hazards to the public.
The fire department said there is no real emergency and no hazards to the public.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Targa Pipeline and local response agencies will be conducting a pipeline emergency response drill at the Longhorn Truck stop parking lot at exit 4 at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a Facebook post from the Vinton Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said this is only a drill to assess response to a true pipeline emergency.

There may be numerous emergency response vehicles in the area of HWY 90 and HWY 109 from 10 a.m. to noon to conduct the drill, according to the fire department.

The fire department said there is no real emergency and no hazards to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Bank tokens like these generate new pins constantly. They are used to make sure at least two...
Audit says ‘bank tokens’ used by former clerk to bilk Oakdale of nearly $1 million
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Next cold front arrives late Wednesday. Cold and miserable later this week…
The American Red Cross also says doctors are forced to make difficult decisions about who...
SWLA blood drive sparked by major nationwide blood crisis
During the course of the investigation, the Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit recovered...
Lafayette police: Approximately $1.3 million in narcotics recovered