Pipeline drill to be held in Vinton Friday morning

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Targa Pipeline and local response agencies will be conducting a pipeline emergency response drill at the Longhorn Truck stop parking lot at exit 4 at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a Facebook post from the Vinton Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said this is only a drill to assess response to a true pipeline emergency.

There may be numerous emergency response vehicles in the area of HWY 90 and HWY 109 from 10 a.m. to noon to conduct the drill, according to the fire department.

The fire department said there is no real emergency and no hazards to the public.

