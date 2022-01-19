Old building at 825 Ryan Street latest casualty of hurricanes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The old building at 825 Ryan Street is the latest casualty from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The owners say the old, red building cannot be repaired and is going to be demolished.

The building was first the Van Hotel, then the Rigmaiden Hotel, then Gulf National Bank.

In recent years it housed Keller Williams and a hair salon and a juice bar.

Even though it looks okay from the street, owner Matt Redd says the building was severely damaged by Hurricane Laura and then again by Hurricane Delta six weeks later.

Redd said the storms took the roof off the main building structure and damaged the property beyond repair.

They have the necessary permits from the city and demolition will start any day. Some of the equipment has already moved in.

Redd says they plan to rebuild it with a development worthy of the downtown historic architecture.

He said they will add modern preservation techniques that they hope will withstand future storm impacts.

