New set of water filter vessels installed in Sulphur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The final set of water filter vessels has been installed at the Verdine St. Water Plant in Sulphur as part of the plant’s ongoing rehabilitation project.

For the past few years, Sulphur has been plagued by water issues with yellow and even brown water coming out of faucets.

City officials have attempted several “fixes” for the problem including the installation of similar filter vessels that were installed back in September. The new filters will be placed online after going through regulatory testing, completing the second phase of the ongoing rehabilitation project at the plant.

