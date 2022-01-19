Neighbors recall Monday morning shooting in Elton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Investigators with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office are still searching for possible suspects in a shooting that happened in Elton early Monday morning.

”I don’t know,” Darrell Fontenot said. “We never prepared for this. I mean, It don’t happen.”

A resident of Elton, living on the 200 block of Second Street nearly all of his life, Fontenot describes the shooting that happened this week as too close for comfort.

“Yes, that’s too close,” Fontenot said.

Just after midnight, shots were fired at the residence next door to Fontenot, according to authorities. One person was shot and another fled the scene, according to authorities.

Fontenot tells us he didn’t know the victim well, but that they had lived at his son’s rental property for the past few months.

“She had a girl staying with her,” Fontenot said. “They said she thought they heard her holler help and that, and they came and they called 911. And she was shot twice.”

We spoke with Chief Deputy Chris Ivey who tells us the victim was questioned on Tuesday, but neither the victim nor the witness saw the shooter. Ivey said the victim just returned home. They heard a voice, and moments later, they were shot, according to Ivey.

“It was dark of course at midnight,” Ivey said. “And they weren’t able to see the individual. So, we’re hoping that someone else may have seen something, you know, as they were leaving the area.”

Ivey said identifying a suspect is first on their list of priorities.

Driving down the street where the shooting took place is also where kids can be found playing in the yards and street. Another neighbor agrees it’s a quiet part of town, but incidents like these have them taming the what if’s.

“They run around, they play, they ride bikes,” Baylee Cannon said. “It’s normally very, very quiet. So, for this to happen, you know, it keeps you up at night as a parent, basically. To be - you know, I don’t know if I want to be here at night anymore. I don’t know if I want to come to my sister’s house anymore.”

Cannon said she was visiting her sister the night of the shooting. They were hanging out outside, and that’s when she said they heard gunshots.

“We had been maybe out there for about, I’d say, two minutes,” Cannon said. “All of a sudden, we heard ‘pop pop,’ and we heard like a screeching noise. And we assumed that maybe someone had killed a rodent or something around.”

Cannon said others of their group tried to help diffuse the situation but caught no glimpse of any potential suspects.

“You know, just the whole night was just very eerie from the get-go,” Cannon said. “The whole thing was not...”

Authorities asks anyone with information to call the Jeff Davis Sheriffs Office at (337) 821-2100.

