Missouri State Highway Patrol sends emergency alert involving Gotham City, Joker’s car in testing mishap

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Gotham City, as we all know, is a fictional place, the home of Batman, the Joker and other DC Comics characters.

On Tuesday, however, St. Louis residents got an emergency alert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol referencing not only Gotham, but also the Joker’s car.

“Everyone’s iPhones got the alert, so it was kind of funny everyone all at once was like it’s a joke,” St. Louis resident Aaron Deterding said.

To some, the alert was immediately caught as a joke, but for others it wasn’t as clear.

“I kind of ignored it. I’ll read it and then just clear the notification pretty quick,” another St. Louis resident, James Setser, said. “But obviously, like if I see information, I’ll pay attention to it.”

The original alert went out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert reference Gotham City, Missouri, and included the description of a purple and green Dodge 3700 GT with the license plate UKIDME.

If the car sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the Joker’s car in the 1989 Batman movie.

A second alert was sent 20 minutes later, clarifying that first one was a blue alert test. That kind of alert’s typically used when a law enforcement officer has been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“That should be dedicated just for what it’s intended for. If you’re going to do a test run, do it on a different platform,” Setser said.

Minutes after both alerts were sent, social media ran with it.

“Wait, so I’m not secretly Batman and the Gotham didn’t secretly need me? All right fine, I guess I’ll stay here and sell cars,” one tweet said.

Another tweet joked the second alert was a cover-up and the Joker is still at large.

The memes created from the alerts could be called social media gold.

Some reasoned Batman was on vacation, requiring the public’s assistance, while others pointed out everyone in Missouri was trying to find Gotham City on Google Maps.

Plenty online didn’t think the mistaken alert was funny, saying that it was “unprofessional and inappropriate.”

“Guess I’ll just assume the rest I get are just tests too,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Others said that it was foolish and likened it to the story of the boy who cried wolf.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

