McNeese to host LA Clarinet Symposium Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, McNeese State University announced it will be hosting the 2022 Louisiana Clarinet Symposium Saturday.

The university said the symposium is set to begin at a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Shearman Fine Arts Complex.

The annual clarinet festival is a collaboration between McNeese, Northwestern State University, the University of Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana Tech University, and is catered to both high school and college clarinet students, according to the university.

Coordinated by Assistant Professor of Woodwinds Dr. Benjamin Cold, the symposium offers a day of clinics, workshops and masterclasses focusing on clarinet education and performance, according to the university.

The university said this year’s symposium features visiting artist Dr. Robert Spring, who will kick off the event at 9 a.m. with a masterclass featuring four collegiate level clarinetists from across Louisiana, including current McNeese junior performance major Sarah Medwick.

A special clinic will also be held at 11 a.m. by retired University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor Robert A. Luckey sharing tips and tricks for troubleshooting common clarinet problems, according to the university.

Luckey will also be offering instrument inspections throughout the day in the lobby of Squires Recital Hall, according to the university.

The symposium will conclude at 6 p.m. with an hour-long concert by Spring, who will be joined on stage by a clarinet ensemble consisting of nearly 30 of the symposium’s college participants, and McNeese Professor of Piano Dr. Lina Morita will assist, the university said.

To find out more about the clarinet symposium or to register, you are asked to contact Dr. Cold at 337-475-5025 or bcold@mcneese.edu.

