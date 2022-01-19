50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese to host LA Clarinet Symposium Saturday

The annual clarinet festival is a collaboration between McNeese, Northwestern State University,...
The annual clarinet festival is a collaboration between McNeese, Northwestern State University, the University of Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana Tech University, according to the press release.(martin_k | Getty Images)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, McNeese State University announced it will be hosting the 2022 Louisiana Clarinet Symposium Saturday.

The university said the symposium is set to begin at a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Shearman Fine Arts Complex.

The annual clarinet festival is a collaboration between McNeese, Northwestern State University, the University of Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana Tech University, and is catered to both high school and college clarinet students, according to the university.

Coordinated by Assistant Professor of Woodwinds Dr. Benjamin Cold, the symposium offers a day of clinics, workshops and masterclasses focusing on clarinet education and performance, according to the university.

The university said this year’s symposium features visiting artist Dr. Robert Spring, who will kick off the event at 9 a.m. with a masterclass featuring four collegiate level clarinetists from across Louisiana, including current McNeese junior performance major Sarah Medwick.

A special clinic will also be held at 11 a.m. by retired University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor Robert A. Luckey sharing tips and tricks for troubleshooting common clarinet problems, according to the university.

Luckey will also be offering instrument inspections throughout the day in the lobby of Squires Recital Hall, according to the university.

The symposium will conclude at 6 p.m. with an hour-long concert by Spring, who will be joined on stage by a clarinet ensemble consisting of nearly 30 of the symposium’s college participants, and McNeese Professor of Piano Dr. Lina Morita will assist, the university said.

To find out more about the clarinet symposium or to register, you are asked to contact Dr. Cold at 337-475-5025 or bcold@mcneese.edu.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

The old building at 825 Ryan Street is the latest casualty from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The...
Old building at 825 Ryan Street latest casualty of hurricanes
Temperatures remain some 15-20 degrees below average
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arriving tonight, turning much colder to end the week
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
Mark Shirley, an LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant aquaculture agent, shows several...
Mild weather gets Louisiana crawfish season off to early start