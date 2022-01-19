50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Vernon, officials say

The pursuit lasted several minutes and the suspect allegedly traveled in excess of 100 mph in...
The pursuit lasted several minutes and the suspect allegedly traveled in excess of 100 mph in the areas of Cooper Church Road, Highway 171 (north & south), and Jeane Chapel Road, according to officials.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested following a pursuit in Vernon in which officials said he allegedly traveled in “excess of 100 mph” in some areas, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A Vernon deputy observed a vehicle traveling at 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 10 in the area of Sandy Hill at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy activated his overhead lights and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, according to officials.

Officials said the vehicle accelerated in an effort to flee the deputy, and agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force, officers from the Leesville Police Department, and troopers from Louisiana State Police assisted in the pursuit.

The pursuit lasted several minutes and the suspect allegedly traveled in excess of 100 mph in the areas of Cooper Church Road, Highway 171 (north & south), and Jeane Chapel Road, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle traveled from Jeane Chapel Road across Entrance Road at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

Officials said the suspect vehicle became airborne and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed through a ditch and onto private property where it caused significant damage to five privately owned vehicles, officials said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Emanuel Mosley, 21, was immediately taken into custody at the location, and a female passenger was detained, according to officials.

Emergency Medical Personnel were requested due to the deployment of airbags in the suspect vehicle, and Mosley and the female passenger were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to officials.

Upon release from the hospital, Mosley was transported to the Vernon Parish Jail, according to officials.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mosley was arrested and booked on the following:

· One count of maximum speed limit

· One count of aggravated flight from an officer

· One count of reckless operation of a vehicle

· One count of criminal damage to property (Felony)

· One count of no seatbelt

· One count of no driver’s license on person

Bond has not been set, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden...
Four family members, including two children, killed in Slidell house fire, officials say
James Randall Crooks, 62, allegedly pointed a rifle at a neighbor on Topsy Bell Road who had...
Ragley man accused of pointing rifle at neighbors
The BBB and FDA are raising concerns about con artists working to capitalize on the need for...
BBB and FDA warn of COVID-19 tests scams
New set of water filter vessels installed in Sulphur
New set of water filter vessels installed in Sulphur