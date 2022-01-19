Man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Vernon, officials say

Vernon, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested following a pursuit in Vernon in which officials said he allegedly traveled in “excess of 100 mph” in some areas, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A Vernon deputy observed a vehicle traveling at 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 10 in the area of Sandy Hill at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy activated his overhead lights and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, according to officials.

Officials said the vehicle accelerated in an effort to flee the deputy, and agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force, officers from the Leesville Police Department, and troopers from Louisiana State Police assisted in the pursuit.

The pursuit lasted several minutes and the suspect allegedly traveled in excess of 100 mph in the areas of Cooper Church Road, Highway 171 (north & south), and Jeane Chapel Road, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle traveled from Jeane Chapel Road across Entrance Road at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

Officials said the suspect vehicle became airborne and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed through a ditch and onto private property where it caused significant damage to five privately owned vehicles, officials said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Emanuel Mosley, 21, was immediately taken into custody at the location, and a female passenger was detained, according to officials.

Emergency Medical Personnel were requested due to the deployment of airbags in the suspect vehicle, and Mosley and the female passenger were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to officials.

Upon release from the hospital, Mosley was transported to the Vernon Parish Jail, according to officials.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mosley was arrested and booked on the following:

· One count of maximum speed limit

· One count of aggravated flight from an officer

· One count of reckless operation of a vehicle

· One count of criminal damage to property (Felony)

· One count of no seatbelt

· One count of no driver’s license on person

Bond has not been set, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.