50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama

A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer in south Alabama early Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lilian Diaz, 51, of Destrehan, La., was driving near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 65, approximately seven miles south of Georgiana in Butler County, when she struck a deer.

ALEA says the crash, which happened around 4 a.m., caused Diaz to lose control of her 2008 Toyota Corolla, which left the roadway and struck a tree. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Temperatures remain some 15-20 degrees below average
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arriving tonight, turning much colder to end the week
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
Mark Shirley, an LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant aquaculture agent, shows several...
Mild weather gets Louisiana crawfish season off to early start
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter whiplash with storms tonight and a possible wintry mix Thursday night
COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 19, 2022