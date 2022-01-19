LDH: SWLA community-based vaccine and testing sites to be closed Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced its community-based COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites will close Friday, Jan. 21, and testing sites will close at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, due to expected below-freezing temperatures.

“The cold and wet weather forecast on Friday could make the transport of testing samples problematic, and many drive-through locations lack appropriate cold weather shelters for staff. As a result, testing locations throughout Southwest Louisiana will close at noon on Thursday to allow for the safe transport of all test samples ahead of the cold weather,” the LDH said in its press release.

Vaccine sites are set to operate during regular hours Thursday and both testing and vaccine sites will close on Friday, according to the LDH.

According to the LDH, the following sites are affected:

Jennings American Legion Hospital

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

McNeese State University

Public health units in Sulphur, Lake Charles, Beauregard Parish, Jeff Davis Parish and Allen Parish

Officials said those looking for testing sites and hours can find them HERE, or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

