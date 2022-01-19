50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDH: SWLA community-based vaccine and testing sites to be closed Friday

Vaccine sites are set to operate during regular hours Thursday and both testing and vaccine...
Vaccine sites are set to operate during regular hours Thursday and both testing and vaccine sites will close on Friday, according to the LDH.(Louisiana Department of Health)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced its community-based COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites will close Friday, Jan. 21, and testing sites will close at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, due to expected below-freezing temperatures.

“The cold and wet weather forecast on Friday could make the transport of testing samples problematic, and many drive-through locations lack appropriate cold weather shelters for staff. As a result, testing locations throughout Southwest Louisiana will close at noon on Thursday to allow for the safe transport of all test samples ahead of the cold weather,” the LDH said in its press release.

Vaccine sites are set to operate during regular hours Thursday and both testing and vaccine sites will close on Friday, according to the LDH.

According to the LDH, the following sites are affected:

  • Jennings American Legion Hospital
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
  • McNeese State University
  • Public health units in Sulphur, Lake Charles, Beauregard Parish, Jeff Davis Parish and Allen Parish

Officials said those looking for testing sites and hours can find them HERE, or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 19, 2022
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point