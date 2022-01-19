Jan. 18 High School Basketball final scores and highlights #SWLApreps

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - District play is heating up in our area with a lot of our teams seeing action on the hard wood tonight. Arguably the most exciting one was Class 3A district game between the Jennings Bulldogs and the LCCP TrailBlazers.

With two minutes to go in the fourth quarter it was a four point game. Jennings tied it up with :32 second to go, but thanks to a late trip to the free throw line LCCP would hold to win 56-55. Here are the final scores from tonight’s match ups.

BOYS:

Iowa 81 Westlake 53

Washington Marion 59 Elton 69

St. Louis 68 South Beauregard 31

Welsh 58 Tigers 49

Leesville 38 PMHS 39

North Vermillion 43 LaGrange 62

GIRLS:

Lake Arthur 55 Welsh 34

Jennings 67 LCCP 27

LaGrange 71 North Vermilion 46

Reeves 74 Starks 59

Washington-Marion 67 Elton 49

St. Louis 68 South Beauregard 57

Pitkin 58 Merryville 46

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.