Hotel rooms offered for Lake Area residents during freezing temperatures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A partnership between United Way of Southwest Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, and the City of Lake Charles is providing a limited number of hotel rooms for upcoming freezing weather.

“We know families are still living with homes in a state of disrepair,” says Denise Durel, president and CEO at United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “There are a limited number of hotel rooms available in our area, so we’re working to secure them for the weekend for anyone in need.”

Individuals and families needing temporary accommodations for the below-freezing temperatures over the weekend can DIAL 211, which will connect them to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s resource line.

The tax and cost of a limited number of rooms will be covered for the Sulphur and Lake Charles area from Thursday evening until Sunday morning only.

Rooms are provided on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability. Transportation and meals will not be provided with the accommodation.

To secure a room, CALL 211 and have a specialist take your personal information. A United Way of Southwest Louisiana team member will reach out for more information and give hotel registration information. The United Way stresses that the phone number you give must be accurate and answered when a team member calls for information.

Rooms can only be secured by using the 211 system.

