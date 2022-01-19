Former Destrehan star RB transfers from Alabama to Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - On social media, former Destrehan High star running back Kyle Edwards has announced his transfer to Southeastern Louisiana University from Alabama.

In 2020, Edwards was rated as a 4-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Edwards first entered the transfer portal on June 5 and he announced his decision to join the Lions, an FCS program in his home state, on Tuesday.

In a crowded stable of backs, Edwards did not see any action for the Crimson Tide, but will likely have the opportunity to be a major contributor for the Lions, a program looking to replace the outgoing star power of graduating quarterback Cole Kelly, who is an NFL Draft hopeful.

A true contender for the FCS National Championship in 2021, Southeastern finished with a 9-4 overall record and were defeated by No. 3 seed James Madison 59-20 in the second round of the postseason.

