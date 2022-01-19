50/50 Thursdays
Former Cowgirl Cori McCrary adapting quick to coaching

McNeese grad assistant Cori McCrary
McNeese grad assistant Cori McCrary(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the McNeese softball team prepares to open the 2022 season next month, former Cowgirl shortstop Cori McCrary is preparing for her first season in the dugout.

For the first time since 2018, McCrary will not be in the lineup as a player, instead, she’s carved out a spot on the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. It’s a role head coach James Landreneau said she’s been impressive in.

“It’s been unbelievable. I’ve been shocked at how quickly she has made that change,” said Landreneau. “She loves being able to help players out. She’s going to be a valuable asset to us this year.”

A two-time All-Southland Conference selection, McCrary, ended her playing career with a .314 batting average while slugging 16 home runs, and picking up 68 stolen bases. She holds top-10 ranks in eight McNeese career categories.

McCrary told KPLC in July that the idea of coaching was a recent decision. Landreneau believes road to Lake Charles gives her a good base to coach from.

“She offers such great experience. She was a junior college player and was an outfielder and then transfers to UL Lafayette and redshirts. Then she comes to us to hit for power from the right side and to be a shortstop.” said Landreneau. “It shows you her story, you never know what God’s plan holds and we never know what it is.”

McCrary and the Cowgirls will get their first taste of the season on Feb. 11 vs. Texas Southern when they open the season with the Cowgirl Classic.

