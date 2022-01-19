FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter whiplash with storms tonight and a possible wintry mix Thursday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures to start out on this Wednesday are a good 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday with some spots close to 60 degrees at sunrise. You won’t need the heavy coats this morning, but perhaps an umbrella for a few showers that could develop later this afternoon. The main focus of rain comes this evening as a strong cold front moves through the state sending temperatures tumbling later tonight. A few of those storms could be on the strong side.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our northern parishes included in a slight risk of severe weather today with the rest of Southwest Louisiana in the lower marginal risk of severe weather. The primary threats of storms will be damaging wind gusts and some small hail. These storms will come through in a line by this evening with the highest rain chances between 7 p.m. and midnight. Once the front moves through, the severe threat will end as temperatures quickly drop through the 40s overnight.

Thursday will be cold and raw, as gusty northerly winds through the day and the lack of sunshine keep wind chills in the 30s all day while actual high temperatures only top out in the 40s. An upper-level disturbance will bring some additional showers back into the area by the afternoon and evening. As temperatures begin to fall closer to freezing mark, a changeover to some freezing rain will be possible Thursday night. Precipitation amounts look to remain low with any potential for winter weather not likely to cause any significant impacts. While there is still some uncertainty on this forecast, make sure to check back over the next 24 hours as we continue to fine tune the details as this could affect your Friday morning.

The other big story is the colder temperatures that will send Southwest Louisiana into a deep freeze by the weekend. Lows Friday morning will range from the upper 20s to around 30, but lows Saturday morning will range from 24 to 27, meaning you’ll need to remember the 4 p’s of cold weather which are people, pets, plants and pipes. Go ahead and take those same precautions for another freeze on Sunday morning. Next week we’ll continue to keep temperatures slightly below average as another cold front moves through Tuesday. This will bring a chance of showers back next week and keep highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

