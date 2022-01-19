FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arriving tonight, turning much colder to end the week

We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 p.m. (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to develop this afternoon across Texas and are making their way to the north and east and will be impacting us through the evening hours. The big story will also be colder air rushing in behind the cold front tonight setting us up for a frigid start to the weekend as temperatures will plummet heading into Saturday morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for all of Southwest Louisiana, make sure to have a way to receive alerts should any watches or warnings be issued.

Few strong storms not out of the question (KPLC)

Temperatures this afternoon have managed to climb back into the lower to middle 70′s thanks to sunshine peaking through the clouds at times and we’ll see a few more breaks through the afternoon. Scattered storms are continuing to develop this afternoon bringing heavy rain and even lightning at times, but we’ll have to keep an eye out for a few of those to be on the stronger side bringing damaging winds, large hail and maybe an isolated tornado. We’ll see the rain and storms begin to taper off after midnight and then the focus will shift to colder air quickly rushing in and setting us up for a cold start Thursday morning. Waking up on Thursday clouds will still be in the mix and couple that with gusty winds it will feel even colder at times. As you head out the door temperatures will be back into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s for many of us, but it will feel more like the upper 20′s at times. Even through the afternoon temperatures struggle to warm with many of our afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

Rain chances on the way up through the evening (KPLC)

Our question will be rather or not we see moisture returning into the area because that could dictate if we could potentially see some wintry weather. As of now a lot of the models keep us on the drier side with the better opportunity for rain along the coast and over the open waters of the Gulf. If we do manage to see moisture returning then we could be looking at some light freezing rain as temperatures fall below freezing for Friday morning. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the latest as models continue to update. Bottom line is that temperatures will be very cold with lows dropping back into the upper 20′s on Saturday morning with a freeze returning for almost all of Southwest Louisiana. Highs will be much cooler for Friday and Saturday with lower 40′s for Friday and upper 40′s close to 50 on Saturday, but thankfully plenty of sunshine will be around for the afternoons. Don’t expect much of a warm up over the next week as we stay pretty steady in the lower 50′s right on into the start of next week.

High pressure builds for the second half of the weekend (KPLC)

Looking at long range forecast we’ll see a relatively steady forecast with a slim chance for a few showers on Monday and Tuesday, but otherwise pretty quiet as high pressure continues to settle in. Highs will be back into the middle to upper 50′s through the middle to ending part of next week with lows dropping back into the lower 40′s with a few upper 30′s sprinkled into the mix. For now continue to keep an eye on the forecast as things will change and keep a way to receive alerts should warnings be issued.

We'll see cooler weather over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

