Elderly Dallas area man goes missing; Texas DPS issues statewide Silver Alert

By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MESQUITE, Texas (KSLA) — Texas has issued a statewide Silver Alert for an elderly Dallas area man who has gone missing.

George Garlington, 82, stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert the Texas Department of Public Safety circulated after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

He might be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate JNZ1735.

Garlington last was seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pioneer Road in Mesquite, Texas. That’s about 180 miles west of Shreveport, La.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or knows where his is to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 754-1708.

