CPRA to fund marsh creation project in Cameron Parish

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is using $13.7 million in settlement funds to help fund the Louisiana Master Plan marsh creation and habitat project in Cameron Parish, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office.

The Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) funds come from an oil spill incident when two storage tanks at CITGO Petroleum Corporation’s Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex overflowed during a rainstorm in 2006. Approximately 54,000 barrels of oil and millions of gallons of wastewater flowed into the Indian Marais, the Calcasieu River, and the surrounding estuary, polluting over 155 miles of shoreline in residential and marsh areas.

The project will restore approximately 400 acres of marsh in Long Point Bayou south of Hackberry. An additional $1.5 million of the settlement funds will be used to create 18 acres of oyster reef via oyster cultch placement in lower Lake Calcasieu. And a third project will use $1.65 million to restore and enhance bird nesting habitat on an island in Terrebonne Parish.

The project, located between LA Highway 27 and the Calcasieu Ship Channel, will create and nourish emergent brackish marsh using sediment dredged from the Ship Channel. Tidal creeks and vegetative plantings will be added after the material settles and consolidates, and containment dikes will be gapped to provide hydrologic exchange between Long Point Bayou and the surrounding marsh.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will advertise for construction this summer in conjunction with maintenance dredging of the Ship Channel. Construction is expected to last approximately one year.

