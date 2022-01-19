50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

BBB and FDA warns of COVID-19 test scams

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau warns people who are desperately seeking Covid test, there are people out there who are trying to take advantage of you.

“Right now, it’s all about trying to find a test and that’s because it’s in short supply. Whenever there is something in short supply or there’s a large demand for it, scammers are going to prey upon you,” Angela Guth with the BBB said.

The BBB and FDA are raising concerns about con artists working to capitalize on the need for Covid testing.

“Basically [they] try to get you to maybe enter in some personal information that you normally would not have to do...put in some credit card information, that you would normally not have to do in order to get some test,” Guth said.

Covid scams can come in many forms including robocalls, phishing websites, text messages, and even on social media with accounts that present as a medical company offering Covid tests. But in reality they’re just after your money.

“If you happen to go out to one of these fraudulent websites, and you realize after the fact that you put in maybe some of your social security information, you put in a credit card,” Guth said. “What you’ll need to do is contact either the better business bureau here or you’ll need to contact the FTC and report it and we can give you some tips on how to protect yourself in the future.”

She said you shouldn’t assume a site is legit and to always do your research to avoid being a victim. Guth adds that the government now offers free and legitimate at-home Covid tests.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies
5-year-old drowns in neighbor’s pool in Lake Charles

Latest News

Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden...
Four family members, including two children, killed in Slidell house fire, officials say
New set of water filter vessels installed in Sulphur
New set of water filter vessels installed in Sulphur
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter whiplash with storms tonight and a possible wintry mix Thursday night
A Texas silver alert was discontinued for a Dallas man.
Silver Alert discontinuted for elderly Dallas man