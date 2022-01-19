BBB and FDA warns of COVID-19 test scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau warns people who are desperately seeking Covid test, there are people out there who are trying to take advantage of you.

“Right now, it’s all about trying to find a test and that’s because it’s in short supply. Whenever there is something in short supply or there’s a large demand for it, scammers are going to prey upon you,” Angela Guth with the BBB said.

The BBB and FDA are raising concerns about con artists working to capitalize on the need for Covid testing.

“Basically [they] try to get you to maybe enter in some personal information that you normally would not have to do...put in some credit card information, that you would normally not have to do in order to get some test,” Guth said.

Covid scams can come in many forms including robocalls, phishing websites, text messages, and even on social media with accounts that present as a medical company offering Covid tests. But in reality they’re just after your money.

“If you happen to go out to one of these fraudulent websites, and you realize after the fact that you put in maybe some of your social security information, you put in a credit card,” Guth said. “What you’ll need to do is contact either the better business bureau here or you’ll need to contact the FTC and report it and we can give you some tips on how to protect yourself in the future.”

She said you shouldn’t assume a site is legit and to always do your research to avoid being a victim. Guth adds that the government now offers free and legitimate at-home Covid tests.

