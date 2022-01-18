West Monroe man accused of ramming truck after teens steal his pot

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested multiple people after a West Monroe police officer says he witnessed an SUV violently hit a truck full of teens at a traffic circle on Arkansas Road.

According to arrest records, it happened on Jan. 16, 2022.

The police officer reported seeing the SUV hit the truck multiple times at the Arkansas Road/Warren Drive traffic circle. The officer followed the SUV to the 100 block of Lisa Lane and another officer located the truck on Thomas Road.

Julian Langston was identified as the driver of the SUV. According to police, Langston admitted to hitting the truck, but wouldn’t say why.

Meanwhile, police say, the teens in the truck said they went to Lisa Lane to steal marijuana from Julian Langston because he stole their cell phone months prior. A deal was reportedly agreed upon and another juvenile handed a bag of marijuana to the teens in front of Langston. The teens sped off without paying the $120 price, prompting Langston to chase them, police said.

Police said the ages of the teens were 18, 16, and 15. Police reported damage to the front of the SUV and the rear of the truck.

Langston was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on multiple charges including aggravated battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and possession with intent to distribute.

Joseph Salas, 18, was identified as the driver of the truck. He was booked on robbery and conspiracy charges.

Police say the owner of the Lisa Lane home, identified as Amber Juppstrom, was arrested on several charges including obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

